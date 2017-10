NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Copper futures in New York trimmed their gains late Wednesday after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting indicated that economic conditions might need to worsen for a consensus to build for more stimulus.

COMEX copper for September delivery last traded up 1.15 cents at $3.4095 per lb by 2:14 p.m. EDT (1814 GMT), but backed away from its settlement at $3.4475. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)