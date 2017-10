NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - Copper futures in New York pushed higher in after-hours trade on Thursday after G20 officials told Reuters that central banks are preparing for coordinated action to provide liquidity if needed after the Greek election this weekend.

COMEX copper for July delivery rose in electronic business to hit a late peak at $3.3650 per lb, building on its firmer settlement price at $3.3545. (Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Gary Hill)