German copper group Wieland says product demand remains weak

HAMBURG, March 11 (Reuters) - German firm Wieland, one of Europe’s largest makers of semi-finished copper products, said on Wednesday it was experiencing weak demand although sales to the car and renewable energy sectors remained firm.

Wieland said demand in its current financial year, which stated on Oct. 1, 2014, remained “restrained” in its main markets Europe, Asia and America.

“This is especially true for Europe, which is partly in recession,” the unlisted company said in a statement about its financial results. “The other two sales regions America and Asia are developing at only a modest speed, although there are some growth impulses from the United States.”

Wieland said demand was firm from the automobile and renewable energy sectors, and for products increasing energy efficiency in machinery and large plant manufacturing.

It said copper product sales rose 3.6 percent to 465,000 tonnes in the year to Sept. 30, 2014. Turnover fell 2.3 percent to 2.77 billion euros ($2.95 billion), largely because of lower metal prices.

After-tax profit fell to 31 million euros from 46 million euros, partly because of stiff competition and price cuts, it said.