Copper market in 384,000 T deficit Jan-April 2012-ICSG
July 20, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Copper market in 384,000 T deficit Jan-April 2012-ICSG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - The global market for refined copper was in a 384,000-tonne deficit from January to April 2012, up sharply from a 26,000-tonne deficit during the same period of 2011, the International Copper Study Group said Friday.

World refined usage stood at 6.948 million tonnes for the first four months of the year, while production reached 6.564 million tonnes, ICSG said in its latest monthly bulletin.

For the month of April, the market for refined copper was in a deficit of 104,000 tonnes, down from a 134,000-tonne deficit in March, the ICSG data showed.

Reporting By Chris Kelly; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

