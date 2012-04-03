FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper extends losses after release of Fed minutes
April 3, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 6 years ago

Copper extends losses after release of Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 3 (Reuters) - Copper extended losses late on Tuesday after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting showed policymakers appeared less likely to launch a new round of monetary stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell further below its closing price at $8,615 a tonne, while COMEX May copper shed nearly 1 percent in electronic trade, fetching below $3.90 per lb. It settled at $3.9190. (Reporting by Chris Kelly; Editing by Dale Hudson)

