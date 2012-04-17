FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
KME 2011 copper, alloy product output down 6.7 pct
April 17, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

KME 2011 copper, alloy product output down 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 17 (Reuters) - KME Group’s output of semi-finished copper, copper alloy and special products fell 6.7 percent to 485,000 tonnes in 2011 from 520,000 tonnes in 2010, the Milan-listed group said on Tuesday.

KME, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of copper and copper alloy products, had estimated a fall in output at about 5 percent in 2011 when it was hit by weak demand from construction industry, a top executive told Reuters in February. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

