S.Korea buys 3,000 T copper for June
#Basic Materials
March 9, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea buys 3,000 T copper for June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 9 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought
3,000 tonnes of copper via tenders, the state-run Public
Procurement Service said on its web site (www.g2b.go.kr).	
    Details of the purchases are as follows:  	
    TONNE  SUPPLIER              PREMIUM(CIF/T) ARRIVAL/PORT  	
    2,000  LG International Corp $108           June 15/Incheon 	
           	
    1,000  LG International Corp $98            June 15/Incheon 	
    Note: The deals were made at the above premiums over London
Metal Exchange prices. The metal should be at more than 99.99
percent purity and registered on the London Metal Exchange. 	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

