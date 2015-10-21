FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Workers at Toromocho copper mine in Peru start two-day strike
October 21, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Workers at Toromocho copper mine in Peru start two-day strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Workers at Chinalco Mining Corp International’s Toromocho copper mine in Peru started a two-day strike on Wednesday as they demand a salary increase, drastically curbing output at the mine, a union leader said.

Some 500 workers marched in the highland town of Morococha after downing tools at 6:30 a.m. (1130 GMT) Wednesday, said Andres Matos, the secretary general of the Toromocho union.

The Chinese company said in a statement that it was doing all it could to resolve the dispute and reduce the impact on production.

Toromocho’s output has been ramped up in recent months, producing 17,432 tonnes of copper in August, according to official government statistics. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Bill Rigby)

