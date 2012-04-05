FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai copper falls as China reopens, tracks LME drop
April 5, 2012

Shanghai copper falls as China reopens, tracks LME drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 5 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper futures slid more than 1 percent on Thursday as Chinese markets reopened after a three-day public holiday, tracking steep losses in London in the previous session sparked by fears of no U.S. economic stimulus this year.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.3 percent to 59,300 yuan ($9,400) a tonne by 0111 GMT.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to $8,332.75 a tonne, adding to a 3 percent fall on Wednesday, its biggest decline in two months. ($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Sugita Katyal)

