S.Korea buys 2,500 T of copper for Sept
July 3, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korea buys 2,500 T of copper for Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 2,500 tonnes of
Zambian copper for September via a tender closed on July 3, the
state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).
    The agency awarded two bidders for the single tender because
their favourite bidder was unable to deliver the entire volume
sought by the agency.
    The Zambian product will be shipped to Incheon port by Sept.
30.
    Details of the purchases are as follows:
    TONNES     SUPPLIER               PREMIUM(CIF/T)
    1,000      Koma Global Co Ltd     $72
    1,500      Glencore Int'l AG      $75
               
    
    * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal
Exchange(LME) prices.

 (Reporting by Hooyeon Kim; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

