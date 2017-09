SEOUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 2,000 tonnes of Zambian copper for December arrival via a tender that closed on Tuesday, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website(www.g2b.go.kr). The Zambian products will arrive by Dec. 30, and details of the purchase are as follows: TONNES SUPPLIER PREMIUM PORT 2,000 Glencore Int'l AG $92 Incheon * Note: The above premium was made over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices. (Reporting by Rebecca Jang; Editing by Richard Pullin)