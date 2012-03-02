U.S. copper premiums tick up on tighter supply outlook

* Copper cathode premium ticks up to 4.5-5 cents

* Q2 smelter shutdown, warehouse queues support premium

By Chris Kelly

NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters) - U.S. copper cathode premiums inched higher this week, underpinned by drawdowns of stocks at U.S. warehouses and the prospect of a potential tightening in supply in the second quarter.

Demand for physical copper in the United States has been slow to get going this year as an overhang of contractual material has left many consumers largely out of the spot market.

But an impending planned shutdown of Rio Tinto’s Kennecott Utah Copper’s Garfield smelter in May will likely draw some players back in if metal availability issues at the warehouses worsen, industry participants said.

“I have not been in the market for any spot cathode, but I am seeing the stocks going down in the LME/U.S.-based warehouses and wondering if that’s going to start affecting things,” said one consumer who has been using 2011 contractual material for his early year needs.

Premiums for primary cathode were said to have edged up to 4.5 to 5 cents this week from 4 to 5 cents per lb in early February.

While only odd truck loads and small-lot deals were said to be being conducted, one smaller deal was reported as high as 6 cents per lb in the Northeast, given the higher freight rates and fast delivery time.

While not indicative of overall business, the 6-cent deal was a sign that buyers are more willing to pay up for material needed more in a shorter time frame.

“The premiums might trend a little higher because the potential buyer is waiting until the last possible minute and doesn’t mind paying a little higher premium to get the copper rather than sit with a surplus of material,” a trader said.

A seller said he was fielding inquiries for units this past week, but was unable to come together with the buyer on price.

“From where my premium is, it did not suit,” he said.

“I am looking at the fact that if you need units, your options for March are to go to the exchange and get into the queue.”

And the queues appear to be growing.

In New Orleans where the amount of cancelled warrants -- metal tagged for future delivery -- are more than half the total inventory, the queue has blown out to two months, traders said.

Delivery delays are now developing in the St. Louis warehouse system, where more than a third of the total inventory is cancelled tonnage.

A significant portion of St. Louis warrants were Kennecott material, which is unpopular with some users due to its high bismuth content, traders said.

Last month, traders and analysts said cancellations in New Orleans were likely material being moved offshore to fulfil contracts cut short by strikes or smelter shutdowns, but with a negative Chinese arbitrage, the trade did not make a lot of sense now.

“It will cost you $35 to get it out of the (St. Louis) warehouse, and another $100 to get it to China ... if you can buy from a Chilean producer for $70, $80 to $100, it doesn’t make sense,” a New York trader said.

Others offered conflicting views, unsure whether it was a warehouse reshuffling of inventory or a re-positioning by traders in anticipation of Kennecott’s shutdown.

“I don’t know if it’s all a warehouse game or is it somebody realizing that they are not going to have this off-take that we normally have from the Kennecott production, so let’s get some metal in the queue and be prepared for March and April so that we have metal to deliver to our customers,” the physical trader said.

Kennecott is the second-largest copper producer in the United States, accounting for nearly 25 percent of U.S. copper production.

The company plans to shut down its Garfield smelter for nearly the entire month of May for care and maintenance, a spokesman for the smelter’s owner, Rio Tinto, said, spurring some concerns about supply during the seasonally busier second quarter.

“If you know that Kennecott sells a lot of their production to the trade and they are going to have less production to sell, then that trader or merchant may need to be positioning themselves for that,” one physical trader said.

“That probably means it’s going to tighten up the U.S. market, and when that happens it may increase the premiums a little bit.”