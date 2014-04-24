FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German prosecutors probe suspected copper cathode tax fraud
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2014 / 1:22 PM / 3 years ago

German prosecutors probe suspected copper cathode tax fraud

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 24 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors on Thursday said they were investigating a German company and its chief executive on suspicion of evading payment of taxes in carousel trading of copper cathodes.

The prosecutors’ office said that the 59-year-old executive of a public limited company, based in the Bergstrasse region south of Frankfurt, was suspected of evading value-added tax totalling 6.2 million euros ($8.6 million) between 2011 and 2013.

Business and residential premises have been searched as part of the investigation, it said. As is customary in German legal cases, it did not name the executive or the company.

Carousel trading involves a buyer importing into one European Union member state from another goods free of value-added tax (VAT).

The buyer then does not sell it in the given home market but onwards to an untraceable series of firms in an agreed chain, which ultimately exports it again, pocketing a rebate from tax authorities.

This latest fraud case is minor compared to similar cases involving carbon emission trading schemes that helped evade an estimated 800 million euros of tax payments, senior public prosecutor Alexander Badle told Reuters on Thursday.

Nevertheless, it underlines that carousel trading took place in more than one industry.

$1 = 0.7231 Euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Sabine Wollrab; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.