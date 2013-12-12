FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's CorpBanca says gets merger bids; big holder to keep stake
December 12, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Chile's CorpBanca says gets merger bids; big holder to keep stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chilean bank and takeover target CorpBanca confirmed on Thursday it had received merger offers from “recognized” banking operators.

CorpBanca did not disclose the names of the bidders, but said in a statement that no agreement had yet been reached. It also said billionaire Alvaro Saieh, who owns a controlling stake in the bank, would “maintain a relevant shareholding and management control.”

Last week, Reuters reported CorpBanca was close to a sale and that Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were the frontrunners.

