Chile's CorpBanca says gets merger bids; big holder to keep stake

SANTIAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Chilean bank and takeover target CorpBanca confirmed on Thursday it had received merger offers from “recognized” banking operators.

CorpBanca did not disclose the names of the bidders, but said in a statement that no agreement had yet been reached. It also said billionaire Alvaro Saieh, who owns a controlling stake in the bank, would “maintain a relevant shareholding and management control.”

Last week, Reuters reported CorpBanca was close to a sale and that Brazil’s Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were the frontrunners.