Copyright Act allows fee-shifting by contract - 9th Circuit
May 20, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

Copyright Act allows fee-shifting by contract - 9th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Deciding an issue of first impression, a U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Copyright Act does not preempt the fee-shifting clause in an artist’s licensing contract with a publisher.

No federal appeals court had ever decided “whether or to what extent” the Copyright Act’s own fee-shifting provisions preempt those commonly found in contracts, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Afzqs5

