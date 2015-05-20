Copyright Act allows fee-shifting by contract - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) - Deciding an issue of first impression, a U.S. appeals court ruled Tuesday that the Copyright Act does not preempt the fee-shifting clause in an artist’s licensing contract with a publisher.

No federal appeals court had ever decided “whether or to what extent” the Copyright Act’s own fee-shifting provisions preempt those commonly found in contracts, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

