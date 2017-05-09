FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Attorneys' fees of up to $22 million granted in Sirius copyright case
May 9, 2017 / 11:08 PM / 3 months ago

Attorneys' fees of up to $22 million granted in Sirius copyright case

Jan Wolfe

1 Min Read

Law firms Susman Godfrey and Gradstein & Marzano stand to collect as much as $22 million after a judge ruled on Monday they were entitled to a substantial cut of a class action settlement between Sirius XM Holdings Inc and holders of copyrights on pre-1972 songs played by the satellite radio company.

U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez in Los Angeles granted the two firms' request for 30 percent of the settlement, which calls for Sirius to pay a minimum of $25 million and as much as $73 million depending on the outcome of pending appeals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ptefOB

