A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived photographer Glen Friedman's claims of willful copyright infringement against Live Nation Merchandise for using five of his images of the hip-hop group Run-DMC on T-shirts and a wall calendar.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a 2014 ruling in Live Nation's favor on the question of willfulness, which can significantly increase the amount of statutory damages.

