FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Corbion says to cut 200 jobs in business reorganisation
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 30, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Corbion says to cut 200 jobs in business reorganisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Corbion Nv :

* Initiated “streamline”, program to align organization to new portfolio choices, simplify business processes, optimize manufacturing footprint

* Plan includes the consolidation of blending operations in Totowa, New Jersey, USA, triggering the closure of our Kansas avenue facility

* Will accelerate its thrust into the biotechnology arena, making the next step in the bioplastics value chain by becoming a PLA producer

* As a result of lower estimated cash outlays in the coming years corbion plans to raise its regular dividend to 35-45 pct of the net profit

* Will result in about 200 job losses across the company and annual cost savings of eur 20 million, both by 2016

* Continues to target a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.5x, over the investment cycle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.