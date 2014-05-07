FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Corcept Therapeutics stops depression drug trial
#Market News
May 7, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Corcept Therapeutics stops depression drug trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc said it would stop a late-stage trial of its drug for depression after an interim analysis suggested the study was unlikely to be successful.

The analysis of data from the first 226 patients enrolled in the trial showed that the drug failed to significantly reduce psychotic depression symptoms.

An independent safety committee analyzing the data advised that continuing the study was unlikely to provide a positive result.

Corcept said it decided to stop the trial to focus on more promising programs, particularly in oncology. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

