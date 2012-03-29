FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Singapore's Cordlife shares open 18 pct higher vs IPO price
March 29, 2012 / 1:15 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-Singapore's Cordlife shares open 18 pct higher vs IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to fix USN)

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore’s Cordlife Group Ltd, a cord blood and tissue banking service provider, opened 18 percent above its initial public offering price, indicating strong interest in new issues.

Cordlife shares edged up to S$0.595 after opening at S$0.585 each, on a volume of 11.5 million shares.

The IPO of Cordlife, which was 3.8 times subscribed, raised net proceeds of S$26.3 million and sold 60 million new shares at S$0.495 each, the company said.

Cordlife stores more than 35,000 cord blood units in Singapore and Hong Kong. PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte Ltd is the issue manager and co-placement agent, while UOB Kay Hian Private Ltd is the underwriter and co-placement agent. (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

