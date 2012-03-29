FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Core Laboratories to launch dual listing in Amsterdam
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

Core Laboratories to launch dual listing in Amsterdam

Roberta Cowan

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories, an oilfield services company that specialises in boosting the output of wells, is preparing for a secondary listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange in the second quarter of 2012, the firm said on Thursday.

The planned listing makes Core Laboratories the third company seeking to join the Amsterdam exchange this year following Dutch cable company Ziggo’s initial public offering earlier this month, and Sara Lee’s listing of its coffee and tea business scheduled for June.

Core Laboratories’ General Counsel Mark Elvig confirmed on Thursday the Texas-based company is interested in expanding investor ownership beyond the United States.

“Core has begun the process to dual list the company’s shares on the NYSE Euronext Exchange in Amsterdam effective in the second quarter of 2012,” said Elvig.

Core Laboratories, which has a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion, has operations in 50 countries, with the two main offices in Texas and Amsterdam.

In the firm’s fourth-quarter statement on Feb. 7, Core Laboratories said European institutional investors currently hold approximately 5 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.

When asked if Core Laboratories was planning to issue new shares, he said it was a dual listing and declined further comment.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.