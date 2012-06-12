UPDATE 2-CoreLogic to revamp board to meet shareholder demand

* Chairman to step down by end of 2013

* Highfields had previously nominated 3 people to co’s board

By Tanya Agrawal

June 12 (Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc said it plans to nominate three independent directors to its board and that its chairman had agreed to step down, after its second largest shareholder Highfields Capital Management pushed for a revamp of the data analytics company’s board.

Hedge fund Highfields said it was in favor of the company’s nominees and agreed to pull out its slate of possible directors.

Highfields had nominated three people to CoreLogic’s board last month to press for management changes after the Santa Ana-based company abandoned plans for a strategic review.

CoreLogic said on Tuesday it would nominate Douglas Curling, a managing director at Kent Capital LLC; John Dorman, the board chairman at Online Resources Corp; and Jaynie Studenmund, a director at Pinnacle Entertainment; to its board.

“The three directors have a track record of being extremely successful operating executives and are known to monetize the businesses they have led,” said Farhad Nanji, managing director at Highfields.

The Boston-based fund, which owns about 7.6 percent of CoreLogic, had in the past complained that directors were chosen at the company based on their relationships with the chairman.

D. Van Skilling, CoreLogic’s chairman, will step down by the end of 2013 and retire from the board at the company’s 2014 annual meeting, the company added.

In March, Highfields had criticized the company’s proposed corporate governance changes as inadequate, calling plans to expand its board a “minor cosmetic” adjustment.

CoreLogic also named Thomas O‘Brien, who has been a director of the company since 2008, to be chairman of the nominating and corporate governance committee.

“The commitment to change the chairman, and the appointment of Tom O‘Brien as chairman of the nominating committee are important steps that show a greater board openness to new voices and approaches,” said Nanji.

Highfields, which has been a long time shareholder of CoreLogic, had also expressed its disappointment with the performance of Chief Executive Anand Nallathambi.

The fund also entered into a support agreement with CoreLogic, under which it will not own more than 10 percent of the company’s outstanding shares.

CoreLogic shares, which have climbed 32 percent since the beginning of the year, were up 1 percent at $17.24 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.