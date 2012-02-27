FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CoreLogic 4-th qtr loss narrows
February 27, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-CoreLogic 4-th qtr loss narrows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - CoreLogic Inc, which provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss, and maintained its profit forecast for the full year, as it continues to cut costs.

For 2012, the company expects to earn 95 cents to $1.05 a share on adjusted revenue of $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion.

In January, CoreLogic had forecast a 2012 profir ahead of expectations, on cost cutting.

The company expects to achieve an incremental $60 million in cost savings this year.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 95 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net loss attributable to CoreLogic narrowed to $14.1 million, or 13 cents a share, from $27.7 million, or 24 cents a share.

Revenue rose 9.5 percent to $345.4 million.

Shares of the Santa Ana, California-based company closed at $14.12 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

