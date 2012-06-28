FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-CoreLogic raises full-year outlook
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 12:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-CoreLogic raises full-year outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Expects FY adj EPS of $1.15-$1.20 vs estimates $1.05

* Sees FY rev $1.45-$1.48 bln vs estimates $1.42 bln

June 28 (Reuters) - Data analytics company CoreLogic Inc raised its outlook for the full year as it expects improved mortgage origination levels and cost savings.

The company, which provides data to the real estate and mortgage sectors, now expects to earn $1.15 to $1.20 per share on an adjusted basis, on revenue of about $1.45 billion and $1.48 billion.

The Santa Ana, California-based company said in January it expected to earn 95 cents to $1.05 a share, on adjusted revenue of about $1.43 billion to $1.48 billion for 2012.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $1.05 per share, on revenue of $1.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects mortgage delinquency volumes to fall about 10 percent from the 2011 levels.

Shares of CoreLogic closed at $17.40 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

