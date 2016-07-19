Germany's Corestate to resume IPO plans -sources

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - German real estate investment manager Corestate wants to resume plans for an initial public offering (IPO) it scrapped in November and aims to go public by the end of this year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Luxembourg-registered company, which invests the money of its mainly Swiss clients in residential and commercial property in Germany, Austria and Spain, last year suspended its IPO plans citing difficult market conditions.

Originally targeting the offering of shares worth 100 million euros ($110.64 million), Corestate co-founder Ralph Winter is now considering issuing only a small number of shares to business partners, sources told Reuters.

"It's about gaining a platform that allows Corestate to draw fresh capital at a later stage if needed," one source said.

Corestate declined to comment.

Winter currently owns more than 90 percent of Corestate, following a 28-percent share buyback from Swiss investor Intershop in early July.