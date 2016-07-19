FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Corestate to resume IPO plans -sources
July 19, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Germany's Corestate to resume IPO plans -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - German real estate investment manager Corestate wants to resume plans for an initial public offering (IPO) it scrapped in November and aims to go public by the end of this year, sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Luxembourg-registered company, which invests the money of its mainly Swiss clients in residential and commercial property in Germany, Austria and Spain, last year suspended its IPO plans citing difficult market conditions.

Originally targeting the offering of shares worth 100 million euros ($110.64 million), Corestate co-founder Ralph Winter is now considering issuing only a small number of shares to business partners, sources told Reuters.

"It's about gaining a platform that allows Corestate to draw fresh capital at a later stage if needed," one source said.

Corestate declined to comment.

Winter currently owns more than 90 percent of Corestate, following a 28-percent share buyback from Swiss investor Intershop in early July.

$1 = 0.9038 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; writing by Tina Bellon; editing by Jason Neely

