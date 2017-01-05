FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
LPC-CVC's Corialis buy backed with 635m-equivalent loan
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 5, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 8 months ago

LPC-CVC's Corialis buy backed with 635m-equivalent loan

Claire Ruckin and Hannah Brenton

2 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - CVC Capital Partners' buyout of Belgian aluminium systems manufacturer Corialis will be backed with a 635m-equivalent leveraged loan, banking sources said on Thursday.

Credit Suisse, Rabobank and UBS are physical bookrunners, while BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are bookrunners on the financing, the sources said.

The loan is expected to launch for syndication to investors within the next couple of weeks, the sources said.

The financing is split between a 505m-equivalent first-lien tranche, including a 150m sterling-denominated carve out as well as a 130m-equivalent sterling-denominated second-lien tranche, pre-placed with Park Square Capital, MV Credit and EQT.

CVC was not immediately available to comment. MV Credit and EQT declined to comment.

CVC announced on December 9 it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Advent International to acquire Corialis.

Corialis is a supplier of aluminium systems for windows, doors, conservatories and curtain walls across countries including Belgium, France, the UK and Poland. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.