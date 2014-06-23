FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Corinthian gets $16 mln funding from U.S. Dept of Education
June 23, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Corinthian gets $16 mln funding from U.S. Dept of Education

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in the headline)

June 23 (Reuters) - Corinthian Colleges Inc said it reached an agreement with the U.S. Department of Education that would prevent the for-profit education provider from having a cash shortfall.

Corinthian said on Monday it would immediately receive $16 million in federal student aid funds earned through enrollments that will allow its students to continue their programs.

The college operator said last week that its ability to continue as a going concern was in jeopardy after the Department of Education extended the waiting period to draw down federal student aid funds.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

