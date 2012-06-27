FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Corinthian says 7 pct programs fail new rule test
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Corinthian says 7 pct programs fail new rule test

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - For-profit education company Corinthian Colleges Inc said 7 percent of its programs did not comply with new education rules, according to the latest data on loan repayment by students released by the Department of Education.

Under the gainful employment rule, at least 35 percent of graduates and dropouts of programs must be paying back loans, or their loan payments must equal 30 percent of discretionary income or 12 percent of total earnings.

Schools that fail to meet this standard three years out of four will no longer be allowed to accept students who pay with federal loans.

Corinthian, which has been hit the most by the new rules, said out of 44 programs that failed the test, the company has stopped enrolling new students in 13 programs.

These 44 programs accounted for 5 percent of Corinthian’s graduates during the FY07-FY08 period, it said.

Corinthian said data released did not include 164 programs, which passed the required metrics.

The data is an indication of future performance and would not result in any regulatory action, as the rule only takes effect in mid-2012.

On Tuesday, an analysis by an investment research firm Height Analytics had estimated 13 percent of Corinthian’s programs failing the test.

Shares of Corinthian were up 2 percent at $2.59 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.