FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corinthian forecasts slowdown in student sign-ups
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 20, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Corinthian forecasts slowdown in student sign-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider Corinthian Colleges Inc reported fourth-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates and forecast a slowdown in student sign-up growth.

Corinthian, known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech campuses, forecast first-quarter earnings of 3 cents to 5 cents per share and revenue of $395 million to $405 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share and revenue of $407 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Corinthian expects new student growth to be nearly flat in the first quarter.

Student sign-ups rose 8.4 percent for the fourth quarter - the company’s second straight increase after five quarters of decline.

Corinthian’s fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations rose to $8.3 million, or 10 cents per share, from $7.0 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts expected 11 cents per share.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.