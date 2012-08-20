UPDATE 1-Corinthian forecasts slowdown in student sign-ups

Aug 20 (Reuters) - For-profit education provider Corinthian Colleges Inc reported fourth-quarter results that missed analysts’ estimates and forecast a slowdown in student sign-up growth.

Corinthian, known for its Everest, Heald and WyoTech campuses, forecast first-quarter earnings of 3 cents to 5 cents per share and revenue of $395 million to $405 million.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 4 cents per share and revenue of $407 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Corinthian expects a growth of 1 percent to a fall of 1 percent in new student enrollment for the first quarter.

Student sign-ups rose 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter - the company’s second straight increase after five quarters of decline.

Enrollments have taken a hit since the U.S. government started a crackdown on for-profit colleges for high student debt. The colleges had to tighten their admission policies after the government threatened to stop funding student loans.

Sign-ups have shown signs of growth in recent quarters, but a full-blown recovery is yet to begin.

“In fiscal 2013, we continue to anticipate a number of challenges,” CEO Jack Massimino said in a statement on Monday.

The estimated slowdown in student sign-ups for the September quarters is due to the company’s move to stop enrolling “ability to benefit” (ATB) students - those without a high-school diploma - from July as they lost access to federal aid.

The company plans to introduce new diploma programs to make up for the loss of ATB students but the impact will be felt only from the second half of fiscal year 2013.

Corinthian’s fourth-quarter profit from continuing operations rose to $8.3 million, or 10 cents per share, from $7.0 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $394.8 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 11 cents per share and revenue of $403.2 million.

Corinthian’s shares were down 10 percent at $2.20 in premarket trading. They closed at $2.45 on Friday on the Nasdaq.