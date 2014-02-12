FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Corio posts 2013 direct result of 261.2 mln euros
February 12, 2014 / 6:02 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- Corio posts 2013 direct result of 261.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Corio NV : * Says started a transition in 2013, which proved to be a very difficult year for * Dissatisfied with the operational performance -CEO * Says disposal program of non-core assets is ahead of schedule and is now already more than 50 pct completed * Says benefitting from the EUR 582 m cash proceeds, available to recycle into our best assets * In 2014 to see 3 more large assets coming into full operation after (re)development, representing another 125,000 m2 * Says see first signs that conditions are slowly improving in macro economy -CEO * Says implementing short-term action plans to ensure that the fmp portfolio is best positioned * Says direct result 261.2 million euros for 2013 * Says to propose a dividend of EUR 2.13 per share which equals 80% of the total direct result * On the back of the disposals, we will reduce staff in The Netherlands and France * Disposals of 50 pct of the non-core portfolio will have a negative effect on the direct result of 2014 * Says the value of the property portfolio decreased in 2013 by EUR 75.7 m, from EUR 7,082.9 m to EUR 7,007.2 m * Direct result per share decreased EUR 0.09 to EUR 2.68

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.