BRIEF-Corio names supervisory board member to lead disposal programme
#Financials
March 7, 2013

BRIEF-Corio names supervisory board member to lead disposal programme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 7 (Reuters) - Corio NV : * Corio appoints Jaap Blokhuis to lead disposal programme * Corio had finished the process of selecting a COO/CIO including approval of the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). Unfortunately, due to unforeseen personal medical circumstances, the candidate had to withdraw at the last moment. The company regrets this situation, but has full understanding and respect for the decision taken. * To handle this unexpected situation, Corio has taken immediate action. Jaap Blokhuis (1958), currently member of Corio’s Supervisory Board, is prepared to resign from the Supervisory Board to accept a position until a candidate for COO/CIO can be proposed to the shareholders for appointment.

