BRIEF-Corio NV expects to end full year in line with its expectations
November 5, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Corio NV expects to end full year in line with its expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Corio Nv

* Footfall increased by 1.1 pct and tenant sales were stable, both on a like-for-like basis

* Outlook confirmed with expected direct result between eur 227 mln and eur 233 mln or between eur 2.28 and eur 2.34 on a per share basis for 2014

* Re-Letting and renewals improved from 2.5 pct negative for H1 2014 to 1.5 pct positive for 9m 2014

* We expect to end full year in line with our expectations-ceo

* Distribute to its shareholders an interim dividend of  0.91 per Klépierre ordinary share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
