Aug 6 (Reuters) - Corio NV

* Direct result EUR 122.6 million or EUR 1.24 per share

* Net rental income like-for-like number continues an upward trend; 0.6% negative for H1 2014

* Expects to arrive at a direct result between EUR 227 m and EUR 233 m or between EUR 2.28 and EUR 2.34 on a per share basis for 2014

* Footfall strong with 1.0% up and stable tenant sales