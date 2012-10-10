FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S. Korea FLC buys corn, feed wheat via tenders
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 10, 2012 / 2:51 AM / 5 years ago

S. Korea FLC buys corn, feed wheat via tenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Feed Leaders
Committee (FLC) has bought 70,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000
tonnes of feed wheat via tenders closed on Tuesday, traders said
on Wednesday.
    Details are as follows: 
    -- Corn of South American origin 
    TONNE   SELLER  PRICE(C&F/T)   ARRIVAL/PORT 
    70,000  CJ      $314.30        April 1, 2013/Incheon, Kunsan
    -- Feed wheat of worldwide origins 
    TONNE   SELLER  PRICE(C&F/T)   ARRIVAL/PORT 
    55,000  Noble   $327.90        Jan 20, 2013/Incheon, Kunsan 
    Note: The feed wheat price excludes $1.50 per tonne of
two-port delivery charges, traders said.

 (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.