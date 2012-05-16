S.Korea NOFI buys corn, feed wheat -traders

SEOUL, May 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) bought 56,000 tonnes of corn and 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat via tenders late on Tuesday, traders said on Wednesday. The feedmaker group has passed on the other tenders as it sought a total of up to 210,000 tonnes of corn and up to 70,000 tonnes of feed wheat, traders said. Details of the purchases are as follows: - U.S. No.3 or better corn TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 56,000 CHS Inc $275.65 Nov 20 - Feed wheat TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL 55,000 Glencore International AG $269.95 Oct 15 *Note: The products should arrive to the ports from a list of Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.