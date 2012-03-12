FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Nonghyup buys 65,000 T corn - traders
March 12, 2012 / 1:25 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea's Nonghyup buys 65,000 T corn - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest feed
maker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 65,000 tonnes of yellow
corn for feed production via tenders closed late on Friday,
traders said.	
    NOFI purchased a cargo from Bunge Ltd for $202.70 per
bushel over the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sept contract on a
cost and freight (C&F) basis for arrival between July 15 and
Aug. 3, they said.  	
    Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan,
Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.	
	
 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)

