S.Korea's Nonghyup buys 65,000 T corn - traders

SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - South Korea's largest feed maker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 65,000 tonnes of yellow corn for feed production via tenders closed late on Friday, traders said. NOFI purchased a cargo from Bunge Ltd for $202.70 per bushel over the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) Sept contract on a cost and freight (C&F) basis for arrival between July 15 and Aug. 3, they said. Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan. (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)