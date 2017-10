SEOUL, May 10 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought 70,000 tonnes of corn for feed production from Japan's Mitsui via a tender that closed late on Wednesday, traders said. Details of the purchases are as follows: TONNE PRICE(CFR/T) ARRIVAL/PORT 70,000 $272.99 Nov 25/Pyeongtak, Kunsan (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Paul Tait)