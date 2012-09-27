FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korean feedmakers buy 183,000 T corn in private deals -traders
September 27, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

S.Korean feedmakers buy 183,000 T corn in private deals -traders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Three South Korean feedmaker
groups have bought a combined 183,000 tonnes of corn of U.S. or
South American origins for arrivals in February next year in
separate private deals, traders said on Thursday.
    Of the three feedmakers, Korea Feed Association (KFA), KFA's
members in Busan (Busan KFA) and Feed Leaders Committee (FLC),
Busan KFA, also bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal of U.S.
origin in different private deals, traders said.
    Details on the corn purchases are as follows:
    - Bought on Sept 19
    BUYER  SELLER  TONNE   PRICE(C&F/T)  ARRIVAL/PORT
    KFA    CHS     63,000  $307          Feb 25/Incheon
    - Bought on Sept 24
    BUYER SELLER TONNE  PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
    FLC   Bunge  65,000 $308.45      Feb 10/Incheon, Kunsan
    Note: The above deal price excludes $1.50 per tonne of two
port charge, traders said.
    - Bought on Sept 24
    BUYER     SELLER    TONNE  PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
    Busan KFA Key Trade 55,000 $308.80      Feb 10/Busan, Ulsan
    Note: The above deal price excludes $1.50 per tonne of two
port charge, traders said.
    Details on the soybean meal purchase are as follows:
    - Bought on Sept 19
    BUYER      SELLER TONNE   PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT
    Busan KFA  ADM    55,000  $645         Jan 10/Incheon, Ulsan
    Note: ADM stands for Archer Daniels Midland. The
above deal prices include two-port delivery charges, traders
added.

