S.Korean feedmakers buy 183,000 T corn in private deals -traders

SEOUL, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Three South Korean feedmaker groups have bought a combined 183,000 tonnes of corn of U.S. or South American origins for arrivals in February next year in separate private deals, traders said on Thursday. Of the three feedmakers, Korea Feed Association (KFA), KFA's members in Busan (Busan KFA) and Feed Leaders Committee (FLC), Busan KFA, also bought 55,000 tonnes of soybean meal of U.S. origin in different private deals, traders said. Details on the corn purchases are as follows: - Bought on Sept 19 BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT KFA CHS 63,000 $307 Feb 25/Incheon - Bought on Sept 24 BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT FLC Bunge 65,000 $308.45 Feb 10/Incheon, Kunsan Note: The above deal price excludes $1.50 per tonne of two port charge, traders said. - Bought on Sept 24 BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT Busan KFA Key Trade 55,000 $308.80 Feb 10/Busan, Ulsan Note: The above deal price excludes $1.50 per tonne of two port charge, traders said. Details on the soybean meal purchase are as follows: - Bought on Sept 19 BUYER SELLER TONNE PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL/PORT Busan KFA ADM 55,000 $645 Jan 10/Incheon, Ulsan Note: ADM stands for Archer Daniels Midland. The above deal prices include two-port delivery charges, traders added.