SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has bought a combined 137,000 tonnes of corn for arrivals in May through private deals closed on Jan. 4, traders said on Tuesday. Details of the purchase are as follows: TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(CFR/T) ORIGIN ARRIVAL 68,000 Toepfer $308.49 South America May 1-20 69,000 Cargill $308.49 U.S., South America May 7-26