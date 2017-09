Nov 20 (Reuters) - Corning Inc : * Corning to present at UBS global technology conference * Says expects earnings in the fourth quarter to be down sequentially * Says the fiber market is lower than anticipated entering the fourth quarter * Sales in Corning’s specialty materials segment expected to be down 20% year

over year in Q4 * Says "gorilla glass continues to perform well in the cover glass market"