FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corning 2nd-quarter revenue declines, misses Street view
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 11:22 AM / in 5 years

Corning 2nd-quarter revenue declines, misses Street view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported second-quarter revenue that declined from a year ago and missed Wall Street expectations, citing signs an unsettled global economy hurt its business.

The maker of glass used in flat screen televisions and smartphones said Wednesday that profit fell to $462 million, or 30 cents per share, from $755 million, or 47 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue dropped to $1.91 billion from $2.01 billion. Analysts expected $2.02 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.