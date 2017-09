Oct 22 (Reuters) - Specialty glass maker Corning Inc said it would buy out Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s stake in their LCD panel joint venture, resulting in the South Korean company taking a 7.4 percent shareholding in Corning.

Corning shares rose about 20 percent in extended trading.

Samsung owns 43 percent of the joint venture, Samsung Corning Precision.

The deal includes a new LCD display glass supply agreement between Corning and Samsung through 2023.