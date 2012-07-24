FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Corning, Samsung to build $600 mln LCD glass plant in China
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 12:27 PM / 5 years ago

Corning, Samsung to build $600 mln LCD glass plant in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Corning Inc and Samsung Electronic Co Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with the Wuxi New District government in China to jointly build a $600 million facility to make TFT-LCD glass used in laptops and LCD monitors.

Another equity venture of Samsung and Corning, Samsung Corning Precision Materials Co Ltd, will be idling some of its LCD glass manufacturing capacity in Korea and shift some capacity to the new facility in China.

The new joint venture in China is expected to be formed later this year, pending a final signed agreement between Corning’s Singapore unit and Samsung’s display business, Corning said.

The venture extends a decades-long partnership between Samsung and Corning and will supply LCD glass substrates to Samsung Suzhou LCD Co Ltd in China.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.