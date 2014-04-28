Corning reports 26 pct rise in revenue

April 28 (Reuters) - Specialty glass maker Corning Inc , best known for its Gorilla glass used in smartphones, reported a 26 percent rise in quarterly revenue, slightly missing analysts’ average estimate.

The company reported net income of $301 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $494 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Corning, whose customers include Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.81 billion.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $2.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.