Corning quarterly sales rise marginally
July 28, 2015 / 11:30 AM

Corning quarterly sales rise marginally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla glass to Apple Inc, reported a marginal rise in quarterly core net sales, as strong demand for its fiber optic cables and connectors offset weak sales in its specialty materials unit.

The company’s net income rose to $496 million, or 36 cents per share in the second quarter, from $169 million, or 11 cents per share.

Corning said core net sales increased 0.2 percent to $2.52 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

