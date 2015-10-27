FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gorilla Glass maker Corning's revenue falls 5 pct
October 27, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Gorilla Glass maker Corning's revenue falls 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Corning Inc, the supplier of Gorilla Glass to Apple Inc, reported a 5.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a weak global economy and a strong dollar.

The company’s net income fell to $212 million, or 15 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.01 billion, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Corning said core net sales fell to $2.45 billion from $2.58 billion.

“The weakening global economy, particularly in China, and the stronger U.S. dollar impacted all of our businesses,” Tony Tripeny, Corning’s chief financial officer, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company also increased its share repurchase authorization by $4 billion.

Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

