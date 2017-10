April 24 (Reuters) - Specialty glass maker Corning Inc reported a 4 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by continued growth of its scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass used in smartphones and tablets.

The net income rose to $494 million, or 33 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $474 million, or 31 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was nearly flat at $1.81 billion.