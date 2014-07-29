FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glass maker Corning's revenue jumps on higher demand for TVs
July 29, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Speciality glass maker Corning Inc reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for TVs in Europe and South America in the run-up to the football World Cup.

Corning, whose customers include Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, said net sales rose to $2.48 billion in the second quarter from $1.98 billion a year earlier.

The company posted core earnings of 37 cents per share.

Corning’s net income fell to $169 million, or 11 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $638 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)

