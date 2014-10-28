FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speciality glass maker Corning's quarterly net sales rise 23 pct
October 28, 2014 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Speciality glass maker Corning's quarterly net sales rise 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Speciality glass maker Corning Inc reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly net sales, helped by higher demand for its glass used in TVs and smartphones.

The company supplies glass for Apple Inc’s iPhones and Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy devices, and makes LCD panels for Sony Corp, LG and Lenovo Group , among others.

Corning said net sales rose to $2.54 billion in the third quarter from $2.07 billion, a year earlier.

Net income rose to $1.01 billion, or 72 cents per share, from $408 million, or 28 cents per share. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

